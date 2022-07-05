Reports: Spurs bring back big man Gorgui Dieng

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Gorgui Dieng is headed back to the San Antonio Spurs, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Dieng, 32, spent last season with the Atlanta Hawks and has also played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves in addition to a brief stint with the Spurs during the 2020-21 season.

Dieng, entering his 10th season, averaged 3.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 8.4 minutes in 44 games (three starts) with the Hawks last season.

He arrives as the Spurs shipped away second-year center Jock Landale in the swap with the Hawks that included All-Star Dejounte Murray.

A first-round draft pick in 2013, Dieng remained with Minnesota until February 2020 and owns career averages of 7.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 597 games (208 starts).

–Field Level Media