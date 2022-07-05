fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published July 5, 2022

Reports: Spurs bring back big man Gorgui Dieng

Sportsnaut
Mar 16, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Gorgui Dieng (10) during pregame warm ups before the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Gorgui Dieng is headed back to the San Antonio Spurs, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Dieng, 32, spent last season with the Atlanta Hawks and has also played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves in addition to a brief stint with the Spurs during the 2020-21 season.

Dieng, entering his 10th season, averaged 3.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 8.4 minutes in 44 games (three starts) with the Hawks last season.

He arrives as the Spurs shipped away second-year center Jock Landale in the swap with the Hawks that included All-Star Dejounte Murray.

A first-round draft pick in 2013, Dieng remained with Minnesota until February 2020 and owns career averages of 7.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 597 games (208 starts).

–Field Level Media

Share: