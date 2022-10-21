Reports: Sparks close to hiring Sun coach Curt Miller

Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Sparks are nearing a deal to hire away Connecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller, multiple outlets reported Friday.

Miller, 54, signed an extension with the Sun in January 2021 that runs through the 2024 WNBA season.

He guided Connecticut to a 25-11 regular season record and a berth in the WNBA Finals in 2022, losing to the Las Vegas Aces in four games.

Miller is 140-86 in the regular season and 16-17 in the playoffs since taking over the Sun in 2016. He was named the WNBA Coach of the Year in 2017 and 2021.

The Sparks finished 13-23 and missed the playoffs in the 2022 season. Derek Fisher was fired after a 5-7 start and interim coach Fred Williams went 8-16.

–Field Level Media