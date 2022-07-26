fbpx
Published July 26, 2022

Reports: Sparks C Liz Cambage wants out of L.A.

Jul 27, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Team Wilson forward Liz Cambage celebrates after Team Wilson defeated Team Delle Donne in the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Four-time All-Star center Liz Cambage is leaving the Los Angeles Sparks, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

Cambage, 30, is averaging 13.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25 games (24 starts) in her first season with the team.

She posted 11 points, five rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 22 minutes on Saturday as the Sparks (12-15) dropped an 84-66 decision at Las Vegas.

Cambage has career averages of 15.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 167 games (137 starts) with the Tulsa Shock (2011, 2013), Dallas Wings (2018), Aces (2019, 2021) and Sparks.

The 6-foot-8 Australian set the WNBA single-game scoring record with 53 points against the New York Liberty on July 17, 2018.

–Field Level Media

