Reports: Sparks C Liz Cambage wants out of L.A.

Four-time All-Star center Liz Cambage is leaving the Los Angeles Sparks, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

Cambage, 30, is averaging 13.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25 games (24 starts) in her first season with the team.

She posted 11 points, five rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 22 minutes on Saturday as the Sparks (12-15) dropped an 84-66 decision at Las Vegas.

Cambage has career averages of 15.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 167 games (137 starts) with the Tulsa Shock (2011, 2013), Dallas Wings (2018), Aces (2019, 2021) and Sparks.

The 6-foot-8 Australian set the WNBA single-game scoring record with 53 points against the New York Liberty on July 17, 2018.

