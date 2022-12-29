Reports: SMU QB Tanner Mordecai to transfer to Wisconsin

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

After two successful seasons at SMU, quarterback Tanner Mordecai entered the transfer portal on Thursday and is heading to Wisconsin, according to multiple reports.

Mordecai amassed 7,152 passing yards, 72 touchdowns and 22 interceptions in two seasons as the Mustangs’ starter, including 3,524 yards, 33 TDs and 10 picks in 2022. He was a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, awarded to the best college quarterback, in the past two seasons.

Before arriving at SMU, he was a backup at Oklahoma for three seasons.

Wisconsin hired Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell to take over the program after firing Paul Chryst in late September. Graham Mertz, the Badgers’ starting quarterback for the past three seasons, transferred to Florida earlier this month.

Fickell has already landed two quarterbacks through the portal, the first being former Oklahoma backup Nick Evers, who was a four-star prospect in the Class of 2022.

Class of 2024 four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer also committed to Fickell and the Badgers this month.

–Field Level Media