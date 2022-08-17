fbpx
Published August 17, 2022

Slumping New York Yankees call up top prospect Estevan Florial

Jul 20, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Estevan Florial (90) reacts after an RBI ground out during the third inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Looking for a spark, the slumping New York Yankees called up top outfield prospect Estevan Florial on Wednesday, per multiple reports.

The Yankees still lead the American League East by nine games entering Wednesday but are just 8-17 since the All-Star break.

Florial, 24, is batting .286 with 14 homers, 39 RBIs and 32 steals in 89 games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.

He appeared in four games with the Yankees in May, going 0-for-11 at the plate with four strikeouts.

Over the past three seasons, he is hitting .206 with one homer, two RBIs and two stolen bases in 16 games with the Yankees.

–Field Level Media

