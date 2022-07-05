San Jose Sharks to make Mike Grier NHL’s first Black GM

Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks are expected to introduce Mike Grier as the NHL’s first Black general manager on Tuesday.

Multiple outlets reported the impending hire, and the team scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. ET.

He would replace interim general manager Joe Will, who took over in November when Doug Wilson stepped away for medical reasons. Wilson officially retired in April.

Grier, 47, spent last season as the hockey operations adviser for the New York Rangers and previously worked as a scout for the Chicago Blackhawks (2014-18) and assistant coach with the New Jersey Devils (2018-20) following a 14-year playing career.

Grier accumulated 383 points (162 goals, 221 assists) and 510 penalty minutes in 1,060 games with the Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres and Sharks from 1996-2011.

He had 78 points (35 goals, 43 assists) in 221 games over three seasons with San Jose (2006-09).

Grier, whose older brother, Chris, is the GM of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, takes over a Sharks franchise that has missed the playoffs in each of the past three seasons.

The franchise fired head coach Bob Boughner last week.

–Field Level Media