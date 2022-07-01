Reports: Sharks dismiss coach Bob Boughner, staff

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose Sharks have parted ways with head coach Bob Boughner and the rest of his coaching staff, multiple outlets reported Friday.

With less than a week until the NHL draft, which begins next Thursday, the club is without a permanent general manager and any coaches with the dismissal of assistants Dan Darrow, John MacLean and John Madden.

Doug Wilson, who assumed the general manager role in 2003, stepped down in February for health reasons. Joe Will is the interim general manager.

Boughner, 51, coached the Sharks for two-plus seasons, taking over when Peter DeBoer was fired 33 games into the 2019-20 season. Under Boughner, the Sharks were 67-85-23 and never made the playoffs.

Boughner previously coached the Florida Panthers to an 80-62-22 mark in two seasons (2017-19).

Before the 2019-20 season, the Sharks had made the playoffs in the previous 19 of 21 campaigns.

