Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams has broken left middle finger

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was diagnosed with a broken left middle finger, according to multiple reports on Friday.

Adams complained of soreness in multiple fingers on his left hand after Wednesday’s first training camp practice. Adams apparently got the middle finger twisted in a teammate’s facemask during the no-contact practice.

He was away from the team Thursday and reportedly got the hand examined in Dallas by the surgeon who performed surgery on his middle and ring fingers this offseason.

According to the Seattle Times, Adams is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season and might wear a hand cast during games to protect the injury. He may require surgery after the season.

During minicamp in June, Adams stated that he has dislocated both fingers at least 10 times.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection said that during the offseason, his fingers were fused at an angle in which he can no longer bend the hand into a fist.

“It’s for the love of the game,” Adams said during a press conference last month. “Been going through that for two years now. My first year when I got here, I dislocated my ring finger probably about 10 times, and the other one probably about … 12.”

Adams, 26, is entering his third season with the Seahawks. He missed nine games due to injuries in his first two campaigns.

Last season, he missed the final five games with a left shoulder injury and underwent a procedure on his the shoulder for the second straight offseason.

The LSU product spent his first three NFL seasons with the New York Jets before being traded to Seattle prior to the 2020 season.

Adams, known as a strong blitzer, has 21.5 career sacks but didn’t record a single one last season in 12 appearances. He has recorded seven forced fumbles, four interceptions and 443 tackles in 70 NFL games.

Adams is entering the first season of a four-year, $70.6 million deal.

–Field Level Media