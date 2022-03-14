Reports: Seahawks re-sign S Quandre Diggs to $40M deal

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Subtractions stole the spotlight in Seattle last week, but the Seahawks are re-signing safety Quandre Diggs to a three-year deal.

According to reports, the contract is worth $40 million. Free agents can re-sign with their team before the start of the league year on Wednesday, whereas players changing teams cannot officially sign until the March 16 green flag.

Diggs, 29, was last seen leaving the field Week 18 on a cart with a leg injury, but head coach Pete Carroll said at the NFL Scouting Combine the 5-foot-9 safety was doing well in recovery from surgery to repair his dislocated ankle. He also broke his fibula.

“He’s an awesome part of our team, and we’d love to have him with us,” Carroll said. “This injury is not going to be one that’s going to keep him from playing, so we’ve just got to go through it. It’s unfortunate it’s a very difficult offseason for him for those first three or four months and all of that, but he’ll get back and get going, and we’d love to have him with us.”

The Seahawks acquired Diggs from the Lions in 2019. He played four-plus seasons in Detroit and has spent two-plus seasons with the Seahawks, starting all 33 games the past two seasons and posting 10 interceptions.

He’s played in 103 games with 414 tackles and 19 interceptions.

–Field Level Media