Reports: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson to explore options

Jan 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wants to explore his options this offseason, sources told NFL Network.

Wilson has not demanded a trade, per Sunday’s report, but he intends to investigate other destinations that might give him a better shot at winning another championship.

Prior to the Seahawks’ Week 18 win at Arizona, Wilson said his plan was to win more Super Bowls with Seattle.

“For me, I think what I’m really super passionate about obviously, my goal is to win more Super Bowls,” Wilson said. “And my plan is to win them here. It’s that simple. There’s nothing really else other than that.”

Wilson, 33, made 14 starts in 2021, missing games for the first time in his 10-year career due to injury. He passed for a career-low 3,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He signed a four-year, $140 million extension in April 2019 that comes with a $37 million salary cap hit in 2022.

–Field Level Media