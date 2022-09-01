New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye facing assault charge

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested Thursday morning for aggravated assault with a firearm, NewOrleans.Football reported.

Maye’s attorney, Eric Hessler, told NFL Network that the situation involved a “motor vehicle incident.”

“Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident, and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out,” Hessler said.

Maye, 29, spent the past five seasons with the New York Jets, who drafted him in the second round in 2017.

He recorded 312 tackles, six interceptions and 3.5 sacks in 60 games (all starts) with the Jets.

He signed a three-year, $28.5 million deal with the Saints in free agency in March that included a $6 million signing bonus and $14.5 million guaranteed.

Maye is listed as the starting strong safety on New Orleans’ official depth chart with J.T. Gray as the backup.

