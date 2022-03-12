Reports: Rockies agree with Alex Colome, Jose Iglesias

Sep 28, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Alex Colome (48) pitches against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies reached one-year deals with right-handed reliever Alex Colome and shortstop Jose Iglesias, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

The deals are pending physicals.

Colome, 33, spent last season in Minnesota, going 4-4 with a 3.15 ERA and 17 saves in 67 appearances with the Twins. He has 155 career saves and made the American League All-Star squad in 2016 with Tampa Bay.

Iglesias, 32, ostensibly officially spells the end of the Trevor Story era in Colorado.

Iglesias hit .271 with nine home runs and 65 runs scored during a 2021 season split between Boston and the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels released him on Sept. 3 and the Red Sox signed him three days later.

–Field Level Media