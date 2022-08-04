Reports: Red Sox DFA Jackie Bradley Jr.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox designated outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment on Thursday, multiple outlets reported.

The decision clears room on the roster for newly acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer. Bradley, in his second stint in Boston, has played nine of his 10 seasons with the Red Sox.

The club has seven days to trade him or waive him.

Bradley, 32, is batting .210 with three home runs and 29 RBIs in 91 games this season. The Red Sox reacquired him from Milwaukee in the December trade that sent outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers.

Bradley is a career .228 hitter with 107 homers and 69 stolen bases. He made the AL All-Star team in 2016 and was a Gold Glove winner in 2018. He was the ALCS MVP for the Red Sox in 2018, when he hit two homers and drove in nine runs against the Houston Astros.

Bradley got squeezed out of an outfield slot with the emergence of Jarren Duran and the acquisition of Tommy Pham at the trade deadline. Enrique Hernandez is also nearing a return from the injured list.

–Field Level Media