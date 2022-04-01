Reports: Raiders signing quarterback Nick Mullens to 1-year deal

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly agreed to terms with quarterback Nick Mullens on a one-year deal Friday.

He receives about $1 million guaranteed and can earn up to $2.5 million, according to ESPN.

Mullens, 27, will back up veteran starter Derek Carr, with Garrett Gilbert also on the roster.

Mullens is 5-12 as an NFL starter, completing 64.6 percent of his passes for 4,861 yards, 26 touchdowns and 22 interceptions in 20 games with the San Francisco 49ers (2018-20) and Cleveland Browns (2021).

–Field Level Media