Pistons place exec on leave over alleged misconduct

The Detroit Pistons placed assistant general manager Rob Murphy on leave from the organization after an internal claim of workplace misconduct in connection with a former female employee, according to multiple media reports on Thursday.

Murphy received a promotion to assistant general manager earlier this year after previously holding the title of president and general manager of the G-League affiliate Motor City Cruise.

He spent 20 years prior as a college coach, recently at Eastern Michigan for a 10-year stint during which he compiled a 166-155 record.

The Pistons’ investigation follows the season-long suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka following an improper workplace relationship with a female employee.

