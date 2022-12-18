fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published December 18, 2022

Pirates sign catcher Austin Hedges to 1-year, $5M deal

Oct 8, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges (17) reacts after striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth inning during game two of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates reached an agreement with catcher Austin Hedges on a one-year, $5 million deal, multiple outlets reported.

The 30-year-old free agent batted .163 with seven homers and 30 RBIs in 105 games with the Cleveland Guardians last season.

Hedges is a career .189/.247/.331 hitter with 66 home runs and 207 RBIs in 605 games with the San Diego Padres (2015-20) and Guardians (2020-22).

Known primarily for calling good games and playing solid defense, Hedges has thrown out 30.2 percent (102 of 338) of attempted base stealers in his career.

–Field Level Media

Share: