Reports: Phillies calling up Triple-A slugger Darick Hall

Seeking an offensive spark in Bryce Harper’s absence, the Philadelphia Phillies reportedly are calling up Triple-A slugger Darick Hall.

Multiple outlets reported the impending move Wednesday, the day after Hall launched his 20th home run of the season at Lehigh Valley.

A 26-year-old first baseman, Hall is batting .269 with 38 extra-base hits and 67 RBIs in 72 games this season with the IronPigs.

Hall has not appeared in a major league game. He has 118 home runs and 154 doubles in 631 games in the minors since Philadelphia drafted him in the 14th round in 2016.

Harper, a two-time National League MVP, is set to have surgery for a broken left thumb and is expected to return before the end of the season.

