Reports: Paul Maurice to be next Panthers coach

The Florida Panthers plan to name Paul Maurice as their next head coach, TSN reported Wednesday.

Maurice, 55, stepped down as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 17 after posting a 315-223-62 record in 600 games with the club. He had held the position since replacing the fired Claude Noel on Jan. 12, 2014.

Maurice would replace interim head coach and Jack Adams Award finalist Andrew Brunette, who guided Florida after taking over following the resignation of Joel Quenneville on Oct. 28.

The Presidents’ Trophy-winning Panthers set franchise records for wins (58) and points (122) this season.

Maurice owns a 775-681-130 record with 99 ties while serving as the head coach of the Hartford Whalers, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs and Jets.

