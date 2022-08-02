Reports: Padres to acquire Juan Soto from Nationals

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres have agreed to acquire superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

The move comes one day after the Padres acquired All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers for left-hander Taylor Rogers, right-hander Dinelson Lamet and two prospects – southpaw Robert Gasser and outfielder Esteury Ruiz.

Considered the prize of Tuesday’s trade deadline, Soto is batting .246 with 21 home runs and 46 RBIs this season.

A two-time All-Star, Soto reportedly rejected a 15-year, $440 million extension offer from the Nationals last month.

The Nationals are set to receive left-hander MacKenzie Gore, outfielder Robert Hassell III, shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, right-hander Jarlin Susana and one major league player in the deal. Reports indicate the major leaguer is first baseman Eric Hosmer, but the Nationals are on Hosmer’s no-trade list and he would have approve of a move to Washington.

–Field Level Media