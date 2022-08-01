San Diego Padres acquire Brewers closer Josh Hader

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres acquired All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The Brewers are receiving left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, right-hander Dinelson Lamet and two prospects – lefty Robert Gasser and outfielder Esteury Ruiz — in exchange.

Hader made his fourth All-Star team this season and leads the majors with 29 saves. He is 1-4 with a 4.24 ERA in 37 appearances, with 59 strikeouts and 12 walks in 34 innings.

The 28-year-old left-hander is 17-17 with 125 saves and a 2.48 ERA in 269 relief appearances since making his MLB debut with Milwaukee in 2017.

Rogers, 31, ranks second behind Hader with 28 saves. He is 1-5 with a 4.35 ERA in 42 games with 48 strikeouts and nine walks in 41 1/3 innings.

An All-Star in 2021, Rogers spent his first six seasons with the Minnesota Twins. He owns a career record of 18-23 with 78 saves and a 3.29 ERA.

Lamet, 30, is 0-1 with a 9.49 ERA in 13 relief appearances this season. Since making his debut with the Padres in 2017, he is 15-19 with a 4.08 ERA in 82 games (56 starts), while struggling with elbow issues in 2021.

Gasser, 23, was a second-round pick by San Diego in 2021. He is 4-9 with a 4.18 ERA in 18 starts this year at Class-A Fort Wayne.

Ruiz, 23, made his Padres debut on July 12. He batted .222 with two RBIs in 14 games with San Diego. He hit .333 with 13 homers and 46 RBIs in 77 games across Double-A San Antonio and Triple-A El Paso.

–Field Level Media