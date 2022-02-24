Reports: Packers restructure RB Aaron Jones’ contract

Jan 22, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) in action against the San Francisco 49ers during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers continued their assault on their salary cap issues by restructuring running back Aaron Jones’ contract, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

The club converted $3.85 million of Jones’ 2022 salary into a signing bonus and added two void years for a savings of $3.08 million on his cap hit this season. Jones signed a four-year, $48 million extension in March 2021.

The Packers have now carved out $14 million in cap space over the past two days with more moves to make, per ESPN.

The Packers head into the 2022 season as the second-worst team in the NFL at a projected $42.8 million over the $208 million salary cap, per Over The Cap. Only New Orleans is in worse shape.

–Field Level Media