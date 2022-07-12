Orioles claim pitcher Louis Head off waivers from Marlins

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles claimed right-hander Louis Head off waivers from the Miami Marlins, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

Head, 32, compiled a 7.23 ERA with one save and no decisions in 23 relief appearances with Miami this season.

He was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 23 with a left shoulder impingement.

Head pitched in the minors for a decade before making his MLB debut with Tampa Bay in 2021. He was 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA in 27 games (two starts) for the Rays last season.

The Rays traded Head to the Marlins in November for a player to be named later. Miami completed the trade in May by sending right-handed prospect Josh Roberson to Tampa Bay.

