Edmonton Oilers forward Dylan Holloway set for NHL debut

Credit: South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY NETWORK

Edmonton Oilers rookie Dylan Holloway will make his NHL debut on Monday in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The Oilers trail the Colorado Avalanche three games to none in the best-of-seven series.

Holloway, 20, was the No. 14 overall pick of the 2020 NHL Draft. The forward spent the 2021-22 season with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.

An Alberta native, Holloway played in 33 regular-season games, tallying eight goals and 14 assists for Bakersfield. In five playoff games, he added two goals and two assists.

He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Oilers in April 2021 following his sophomore season with Wisconsin.

Game 4 will be played in Edmonton. The Oilers will play without Evander Kane, who was suspended for the game for boarding Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri.

–Field Level Media