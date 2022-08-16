Ohio State running back Evan Pryor out for season

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State will be without running back Evan Pryor for the season after he sustained a knee injury, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

The injury occurred Monday in practice, per the reports.

While TreVeyon Henderson is the entrenched starter for the Buckeyes, Pryor was expected to provide depth at the position behind Henderson and Miyan Williams.

“Appreciate all of the prayers and get well wishes,” Pryor posted to Twitter on Tuesday. “But this is just the start to an amazing story. I will be back.”

Pryor was the No. 6-ranked running back and the No. 83 player overall in the Class of 2021, per the 247Sports composite.

As a freshman in 2021, the North Carolina native carried the ball 21 times for 98 yards and ran for a touchdown against Akron. By appearing in just four games, Pryor was able to take the 2021 season as a redshirt year.

–Field Level Media