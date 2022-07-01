Nuggets land versatile forward Bruce Brown on $13M deal

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Forward Bruce Brown is joining the Denver Nuggets on a two-year, $13 million contract, according to multiple reports.

Brown emerged as a key player for the short-handed Brooklyn Nets last season as a ” 3 and D” wing player.

ESPN reported the second year of the contract is a player option.

Brown appeared in 72 games in 2021-22 with 45 starts. He shot 40.4 percent from 3-point range, averaged 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks in 24.6 minutes per game.

Brown, who turns 26 next month, was selected by the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the 2018 draft. He plays bigger than his 6-foot-4 frame and was often used by the Nets against bigger players because of his natural strength and ability to defend multiple positions.

–Field Level Media