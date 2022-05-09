Reports: Nikola Jokic repeats as NBA MVP

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic is set to be named MVP of the NBA for the second consecutive season.

According to multiple reports, the Denver Nuggets’ four-time All-Star edged finalists Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks for the award and will be officially recognized later this week.

Jokic won the 2021 NBA MVP and is the second consecutive player to go back-to-back, following Antetokounmpo (2018-19, 2019-20).

Jokic improved statistically while playing largely without the supporting cast the Nuggets counted on in Jamal Murray (ACL recovery) and Michael Porter Jr. (back).

He led the NBA with 19 triple-doubles, averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game in 2021-22 and guided the Nuggets to the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. The Nuggets were eliminated from the playoffs in five games by the Golden State Warriors in the opening round.

Jokic became the NBA’s first player with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season.

Embiid garnered serious support from players who have been vocal on social media using the exhibit of the 76ers without the All-Star center as compared to with him.

Embiid led the NBA in scoring at 30.6 points per game and averaged 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 2021-22. That included a 41-point, 20-rebound game to wrap the regular season against the Indiana Pacers.

Antetokounmpo was third to Embiid in scoring at 29.9 points and seventh in the NBA in rebounding with an 11.6 per-game average. He also averaged 5.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.

–Field Level Media