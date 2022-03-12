Reports: Nats sign reliever Steve Cishek to 1-year deal

Jun 11, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Steve Cishek against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reliever Steve Cishek agreed to a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Washington Nationals, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

The deal for the 35-year-old free agent is said to include an additional $500,000 in performance-based bonuses.

Cishek joins his eighth MLB team. He was 0-2 with a 3.42 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 74 appearances last season with the Los Angeles Angels.

The right-hander is 32-39 in his career with 132 saves and a 2.85 ERA in 668 games, all in relief, over 12 seasons with the Florida/Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs and White Sox, and the Angels.

–Field Level Media