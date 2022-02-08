Reports: Michigan to hire Jesse Minter as DC

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watched his team warm up before the Orange Bowl against Georgia on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida.Capital One Orange Bowl

Michigan is set to hire 38-year-old Jesse Minter as its next defensive coordinator, multiple outlets reported Tuesday, another transaction from the brothers Harbaugh pipeline.

Minter spent last season with Vanderbilt as its defensive coordinator but was with John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens from 2017-20. Minter would replace Mike Macdonald on Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan. Macdonald left Ann Arbor after one season to become the DC in Baltimore, reuniting with John Harbaugh.

Minter and Macdonald overlapped in Baltimore, where Minter was a defensive assistant from 2017-19 and defensive backs coach his final year there. Minter has also had stops with Georgia State (2013-16) and Indiana State (2011-12) as DC. Minter is the son of former Cincinnati head coach Rick Minter.

The deal is expected to be finalized this week.

Jim Harbaugh also has to hire a new offensive coordinator after Josh Gattis left for Miami.

