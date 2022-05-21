fbpx
Published May 21, 2022

Mets reach deal with pitcher Chris Bassitt

Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) catches the ball for an out at first base during the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets avoided arbitration with right-hander Chris Bassitt by signing him to a one-year, $8.8 million contract Saturday, according to multiple reports.

He will earn $8.65 million in salary this season. The deal includes a $19 million mutual option for 2023 with a $150,000 buyout, per the reports.

An arbitration hearing was scheduled for Monday. Bassitt was seeking $9 million and the Mets had countered at $8.3 million.

Bassitt, 33, is off to a strong start this season with a 4-2 record, a 2.77 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings over eight starts.

Named a first-time All-Star last season with the Oakland Athletics, Bassitt was traded to the Mets on March 12 for right-hander Adam Oller and minor league right-hander J.T. Ginn.

Bassitt is 35-27 with a 3.41 ERA in 114 games (101 starts) for the Chicago White Sox (2014), A’s (2015-16, 2018-21) and Mets.

–Field Level Media

