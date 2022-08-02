New York Mets acquire Darin Ruf from Giants

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets acquired outfielder/first baseman Darin Ruf from the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday for third baseman J.D. Davis and prospects, multiple outlets reported.

The Giants will receive three other players in return, in addition to Davis. According to the New York Post, the Giants also will receive left-hander Thomas Szapucki, along with Class-A pitchers Nick Zwack and Carson Seymour.

Ruf, 36, has 11 home runs with 38 RBIs in 90 games this season, batting .216 with a .701 OPS. He returns to the National League East after playing his first five seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. He has played 36 games at first base and 30 in the outfield this season.

Davis, 29, is batting .238 with four home runs and 21 RBIs this season and is a .266 hitter with 42 home runs and 132 RBIs in 401 games over six seasons with the Houston Astros and Mets. Davis gives the Giants coverage at third base while Evan Longoria is on the injured list with a right hamstring strain.

Szapucki, 26, has pitched in two games for the Mets over the past two seasons.

–Field Level Media