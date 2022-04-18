Reports: Memphis’ top scorer Jalen Duren to enter NBA draft

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis freshman center Jalen Duren, a potential lottery pick, is entering the NBA draft, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The 6-foot-11 Duren led the team in scoring with 12.0 ppg, rebounding with 8.1 per game and blocks with 2.1 per game. He appeared in 29 games.

Duren told ESPN that he doesn’t plan to retain his eligibility and will hire an agent.

Coach Penny Hardaway’s Tigers likely will look much different next season. Freshman Emoni Bates, one of the nation’s top recruits in the Class of 2021, is transferring.

Josh Minott, Lester Quinones and DeAndre Williams said previously they would test the draft waters but maintain their eligibility. Minott does not plan to play at Memphis next season if he doesn’t turn pro.

A number of mock drafts project Duren falling somewhere between the No. 8 and 12 picks in the draft, which is set for June 23 in Brooklyn.

The Tigers finished 22-11 (13-5 American Athletic Conference) in 2021-22.

–Field Level Media