Seattle Mariners land catcher Curt Casali from Giants

The San Francisco Giants traded backup catcher Curt Casali to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday in exchange for minor league relief pitcher Michael Stryffeler, according to multiple reports.

Casali, 33, is currently on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 2 oblique strain. He last played July 4.

It was Casali’s second season with the Giants after four with the Tampa Bay Rays (2014-17) and three with the Cincinnati Reds (2018-20). Before his injury, he was batting .231 with four home runs and 14 RBIs across 41 games.

Casali is a lifetime .227 hitter with 46 career home runs, 55 doubles and 145 RBIs over 446 games.

Stryffeler, 26, reached Double-A Arkansas last year and is 4-8 at that level with a 2.17 ERA and 128 strikeouts over 78 2/3 innings in two seasons.

