Reports: Mariners, Julio Rodriguez nearing massive extension

Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Mariners are said to be finalizing a massive contract extension with All-Star rookie Julio Rodriguez.

Early reports Friday said the deal is expected to be for 14 years and include more than $200 million guaranteed with a total compensation in the $450 million ballpark possible.

The 21-year-old center fielder entered Friday batting .269 with 20 homers, 23 steals and 64 RBIs in 108 games.

Rodriguez was the American League’s Rookie of the Month in May and June and was runner-up to Juan Soto at the Home Run Derby on July 18 at Dodger Stadium.

–Field Level Media