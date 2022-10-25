Reports: Manhattan parts ways with coach Steve Masiello

Credit: Seth Harrison/The Journal News

Manhattan has fired coach Steve Masiello less than two weeks before the team’s first game of the 2022-23 season, Stadium and ESPN reported Tuesday.

Masiello, 45, is 162-177 in 11 seasons coaching the Jaspers. He led them to the NCAA Tournament in 2014 and 2015.

Masiello is coming off a 15-15 season coaching the Jaspers, including an 8-12 mark in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

The Jaspers were picked to finish second this season in the MAAC preseason poll.

He was entering the final year of his contract, per ESPN.

