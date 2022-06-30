Malik Monk joins former Kentucky partner with Kings

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Free-agent shooting guard Malik Monk agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with the Sacramento Kings, according to reports on Thursday.

The move reunites Monk with point guard D’Aaron Fox, his high-octane backcourt partner with Kentucky for the 2016-17 season.

Monk, 24, averaged a career-best 13.8 points last season for the Los Angeles Lakers. He also recorded career highs for rebounds (3.4), assists (2.9) and 3-point baskets (173).

Monk spent his first four NBA seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, twice scoring in double digits but starting just one game during his tenure.

Overall, he has a career scoring average of 10.3 points in 309 games (38 starts).

Monk was the No. 11 overall pick by the Hornets in the 2017 draft. Fox was chosen fifth by the Kings.

