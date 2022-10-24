Mac Jones to start for Patriots vs. Bears

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Previous starting quarterback Mac Jones will be back under center tonight for the New England Patriots against the Chicago Bears, multiple outlets reported Monday.

Jones, injured in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, is currently 1-2 as the starter for the 3-3 Patriots, throwing for 786 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions.

Third-stringer Bailey Zappe, a rookie, was 2-0 as the starter after he took over for previous backup Brian Hoyer, who was knocked out of New England’s Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. Zappe came on in relief to throw for 99 yards with a touchdown (107.4 rating) and has thrown for 596 yards and four touchdowns in two-plus games.

Jones, 24, was a Pro Bowler in 2021 after throwing for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns as a rookie.

The Pats host the Bears (2-4) on Monday Night Football in Foxborough, Mass.

–Field Level Media