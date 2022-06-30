Lonnie Walker IV joins Lakers on one-year deal

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV is signing a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, multiple reports said Thursday.

Walker was the Spurs’ first-round pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and played in 208 games for them, starting 56. But the Spurs reportedly pulled Walker’s qualifying offer earlier Thursday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Walker, 23 posted career highs of 12.1 points and 2.2 assists per game in 2021-22, while matching his career mark with 2.6 rebounds.

The Lakers also signed small forward Troy Brown Jr. to a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum, multiple reports said.

Brown was the Washington Wizards’ first-round pick (15th overall) in 2018 and was traded to the Chicago Bulls in 2021. He played 66 games for Chicago last season, starting seven, and averaged 4.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Brown’s best season came in 2019-20, when he averaged 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest. Brown will turn 23 in July.

–Field Level Media