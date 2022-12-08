Reports: Lions lean toward keeping Jared Goff in ’23

Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

When Jared Goff was traded to the Detroit Lions on the first day of the league year in 2021, the widely held belief was the former No. 1 overall pick of the Rams would be looking for a new team in 2023.

According to reports, the Lions haven’t bought into that theory and, in fact, are leaning the opposite direction — toward keeping the 28-year-old Goff for at least the final two years of his contract.

Goff is owed a $5 million roster bonus in March but has a base salary of $20.65 million for 2023. Parting with Goff would cost the Lions more than $10 million.

With only one interception in his past 193 pass attempts covering six games, Goff is driving Detroit’s second-half run. The Lions are favored against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings (10-2) on Sunday.

“Goff is playing at a very high level,” coach Dan Campbell said last month. “He’s certainly given us a chance to win these games. I can’t say enough good things about him. Hhe’s built a camaraderie with these receivers, he trusts them, they’re all on the same page. That goes a long way.”

Goff has the Lions (5-7) thinking playoffs this season in a rapid turnaround marked by a potent offense. Goff has 19 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 2022.

In his seventh NFL season, Goff has a 50-44-1 record as a starter. He has completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 24,438 yards with 145 touchdowns and 70 interceptions.

The temptation to draft a quarterback of the future didn’t lead general manager Brad Holmes to use the 2022 No. 2 overall pick on a passer. Instead, the Lions drafted defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Holmes spent 17 years with the Rams’ organization and was extremely familiar with Goff when he traded for him.

In the latest return from the Rams as part of the Matthew Stafford-Goff swap, the Lions will receive Los Angeles’ first-round pick in the 2023 draft. That selection is likely to bring another top-five pick based on the current standings, and Holmes has two first- and two-second round picks to work with in April.

