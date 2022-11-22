Lakers will be without LeBron James against Suns

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will miss Tuesday’s contest at the Phoenix Suns as the forward continues to deal with a nagging adductor injury, according to multiple reports.

It would be James’ fifth straight missed game.

James suffered a strained left adductor halfway through the final quarter of a 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 9.

James dealt with a significant groin injury during the 2018-19 season, when he was limited to just 55 games.

James is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 10 games this season.

The Lakers (5-10) are near the bottom of the Western Conference standings but have won their last three games in a row.

–Field Level Media