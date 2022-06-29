Sacramennto Kings decline to make qualifying offer to Donte DiVincenzo

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Sacramento Kings are declining to make Donte DiVincenzo a $6.6 million qualifying offer, making the swingman a free agent, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.

DiVincenzo was acquired from the Milwaukee Bucks in February and played 25 games for the Kings. He averaged 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

DiVincenzo started just one game for Sacramento and reportedly was unhappy to be a backup and felt the Kings were trying to curb his value as a possible free agent.

Prior to the trade, DiVincenzo averaged 7.2 points in 17 games for Milwaukee. He missed the beginning of the campaign due to offseason ankle surgery before returning in late December.

DiVincenzo was a first-round pick in the 2018 draft by the Bucks. He is averaging 9.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 201 games (91 starts) over four seasons.

The former Villanova Wildcat is shooting just 41.5 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from 3-point range in his career.

Sacramento also exercised the $1.91 million option on forward/center Chimezie Metu’s contract. The move guarantees the 2022-23 salary of Metu, who averaged 8.9 points and 5.6 rebounds in 60 games (20 starts) last season.

