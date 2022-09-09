Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. out vs. Florida

Credit: Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 20 Kentucky will be without star tailback Chris Rodriguez Jr. on Saturday night against No. 12 Florida, multiple reports said Friday.

Rodriguez is a subject of a “multiplayer” eligibility inquiry by the NCAA, Sports Illustrated reported. Linebacker Jordan Wright, was also part of the inquiry, but he was cleared to play earlier this week.

Both players, two of Kentucky’s captains this season, missed the Wildcats’ 37-13 season-opening win over Miami (Ohio) last week.

ESPN reported that Rodriguez was expected to miss at least three games.

Rodriguez has rushed for 2,739 yards and 27 touchdowns in his career at Kentucky, including 1,379 yards and nine scores over 13 games last season.

Rodriguez was also arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence in May and pleaded guilty at a pretrial hearing in July.

“There are things going on, there are layers to this,” Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said of Rodriguez’s status earlier this week. “I cannot comment on it. I’m not trying to hide things from you. If I could say it, I would.”

