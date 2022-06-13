Reports: Josh Donaldson loses bid to have suspension lifted

Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson will have to serve a one-game suspension for what Major League Baseball called “disrespectful” comments he directed toward Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox, multiple media outlets reported Monday.

The suspension was levied last month after Donaldson referred to Anderson as “Jackie” during a May 21 game. Donaldson said the name, referring to Jackie Robinson, was common banter between the two players prior to the teams’ series in Chicago.

Some White Sox players took offense, however, leading to a benches-clearing incident. Chicago manager Tony La Russa called the comment “racist,” and Anderson said a few days after the series that he told Donaldson as far back as 2019 not to call him by that name.

Donaldson said the “Jackie” reference began when Anderson, who is Black, was quoted in a 2019 Sports Illustrated article as saying, “I kind of feel like today’s Jackie Robinson … because he changed the game, and I feel like I’m getting to a point to where I need to change the game.”

Robinson broke the major leagues’ color barrier in 1947.

Donaldson, who made a public apology about the incident, reportedly will miss the first game of a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

While the suspension was upheld, the accompanying fine of $10,000 reportedly was reduced to $5,000.

