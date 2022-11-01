Reports: Jaguars trading for suspended WR Calvin Ridley

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars are trading for suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

The sides are trying to finalize the deal, reportedly complex, ahead of the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Regardless, Ridley would remain suspended through at least the 2022 season for betting on Falcons games in 2021.

The Falcons are set to receive a 2023 fifth-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-rounder that could potentially become a second-round pick, per the reports.

According to ESPN: The pick will remain Round 4 if Ridley is on the Jags’ roster; it elevates to Round 3 if Ridley reaches certain incentives; it becomes a Round 2 if the Jags sign Ridley to a contract extension.

Ridley was suspended last March for at least one year for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season. Ridley bet on games between Nov. 23-28, 2021, while away from the team for personal reasons. Ridley forfeited his 2022 salary of $11.1 million, which tolls to the next season (2023) and would become a liability of the Jaguars.

Ridley played in five games (all starts) last season. He finished 2021 with 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

Since being selected No. 26 overall by the Falcons in the 2018 draft, Ridley has 248 catches for 3,342 yards and 28 TDs in 49 games (35 starts).

