Reports: Jaguars preparing to hire Mike Caldwell as DC

Jan 18, 2020; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Team West head coach Ben Steele (left) and Team East head coach Mike Caldwell (right) shake hands after the game at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars are working toward hiring Mike Caldwell as their new defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old Caldwell spent the past three seasons as inside linebackers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Overall, Caldwell has spent the past 14 seasons as an NFL assistant. He had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles (2008-12), Arizona Cardinals (2013-14) and New York Jets (2015-18).

Caldwell was the assistant head coach with the Jets under Todd Bowles, whom he also worked under the past three seasons in Tampa Bay.

Caldwell was an NFL linebacker for 11 seasons from 1993-2003 and played for the Cleveland Browns (1993-95), Baltimore Ravens (1996), Cardinals (1997), Eagles (1998-2001), Chicago Bears (2002) and Carolina Panthers (2003). He played in 159 games with 49 starts.

In 1999, he was an Eagles teammate of new Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson, who started nine games at quarterback that season.

Caldwell and Pederson were both assistant coaches on Andy Reid’s staff in Philadelphia from 2009-12.

–Field Level Media