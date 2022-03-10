Reports: Georgia fires Tom Crean after 4 seasons

Mar 1, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Tom Crean reacts on the bench during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia fired head coach Tom Crean on Thursday after four seasons and a historically awful 2021-22 campaign in Athens, multiple outlets reported.

Crean is reportedly owed a $3.2 million buyout.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the impending departure earlier in the week, a day before Georgia played Vanderbilt in the SEC tournament. The Bulldogs lost to the Commodores 86-51.

Georgia last won a game Jan. 25 and ended the season on a 12-game losing streak, finishing 6-26. Georgia’s six regular-season wins are the lowest it has had in a single season since the 1973-74 campaign.

Crean, 55, finishes 47-75 at Georgia and had previous stops at Indiana and Marquette. Crean took Marquette to the Final Four in the 2002-03 season.

–Field Level Media