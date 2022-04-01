Reports: George Washington to hire Chris Caputo

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

George Washington is hiring longtime Miami associate head coach Chris Caputo to be the Colonials’ new men’s basketball coach, multiple outlets reported.

The two sides are said to be finalizing a deal that could be announced as early as Friday.

Caputo, 41, just completed his 10th season on Jim Larranaga’s staff at Miami. The Hurricanes (26-11) reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament before losing to No. 1 seed Kansas.

George Washington fired coach Jamion Christian after three seasons and a 29-50 record, including a 12-18 finish (8-9 Atlantic 10) in 2021-22.

Before coaching at Miami, Caputo spent a decade on Larranaga’s staff at George Mason, highlighted by a Final Four run at the 2006 NCAA Tournament. The George Mason and George Washington campuses are separated by about 20 miles.

–Field Level Media