Reports: Free agent Tyler Anderson agrees to deal with Angels

Free agent All-Star left-hander Tyler Anderson has agreed to a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.

The deal is worth $39-$40 million, per the reports.

The figure is important since Anderson turned down the Los Angeles Dodgers’ qualifying offer to remain a free agent. Whether he signs for more or less than $40 million determines the type of draft pick compensation the Angels would send the Dodgers in next year’s supplemental draft.

Anderson, 32, fashioned a career year with the Dodgers. He went 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA in 30 games (28 starts) this past season, earning his first All-Star nod. It was his only season with the Dodgers after signing a one-year deal worth $8 million last year.

Lifetime, Anderson is 44-43 with a 4.16 ERA in 147 games (141 starts) with five teams. He was selected No. 20 overall by the Colorado Rockies in the 2011 draft.

This year’s qualifying offer was $19.65 million.

