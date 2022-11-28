Reports: Ex-Michigan starting QB Cade McNamara enters portal

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal, multiple outlets reported Monday.

McNamara, in his fourth season in Ann Arbor, led Michigan to the College Football Playoff in 2021.

But in the second game of this season, he lost his starting job to sophomore J.J. McCarthy, a five-star recruit in the 2021 class who has the Wolverines on the brink of a second straight CFP appearance.

McNamara, named an offensive captain in August, started the opener against Colorado State on Sept. 3 and was 9-of-18 passing for 136 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson.

Coach Jim Harbaugh, who didn’t declare a starting quarterback in summer practice, switched starting quarterbacks in the second game of the season against Hawaii and then declared McCarthy the starter.

McNamara played in relief in the Sept. 17 game against UConn — a 59-0 thrashing — and completed one pass for 18 yards but sustained a leg injury and missed the rest of the regular season.

Last season under McNamara, the Wolverines finished 12-2 and won their first Big Ten title since 2004. They lost to eventual champion Georgia in a national semifinal game, 34-11.

He played in 22 games at Michigan and completed 267 passes for 3,181 yards, with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added two rushing TDs.

McNamara will have two seasons of eligibility remaining due to a redshirt and the NCAA’s decision to add a year of eligibility because of COVID-19.

–Field Level Media