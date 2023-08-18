Reports: Eagles CB Zech McPhearson (Achilles) out for season

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson will miss the 2023 season after sustaining a torn right Achilles in a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns, multiple media outlets reported Friday.

McPhearson, 25, was injured in the second quarter of Thursday’s game after breaking up a pass over the middle. He was assisted off the field before being carted to the locker room.

McPhearson was playing in place of injured starter Avonte Maddox during training camp. He’s also a key contributor with the Eagles’ special teams units.

McPhearson has totaled 30 tackles and one sack in 33 career games (one start) since being selected by Philadelphia in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media