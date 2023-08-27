Reports: Dolphins DT Zach Sieler signs 3-year extension

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $38.65 million that includes $20 million in guaranteed money, multiple media outlets reported on Sunday.

The deal with Sieler comes as fellow defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has been sitting out team drills amid a contract dispute of his own.

Sieler, who turns 28 on Sept. 7, is getting a big raise. His most recent contract was two years, $7.63 million.

He recorded a career-high total in tackles (70) last season and matched a personal best in sacks (3.5). He has 192 tackles, 10 sacks and three forced fumbles in 59 career games with the Baltimore Ravens (2018-19) and Dolphins.

–Field Level Media